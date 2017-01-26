Man shot in head; police appeal for information

South Boston Police are appealing for information about an unknown assailant who shot a 36-year-old man in the head on Thursday night at a Centerville laundromat-car wash. Rescue Squad first responders arrived shortly after the first report of the shooting at 10:35 p.m. and called in a LifeFlight helicopter to airlift the wounded man to a regional hospital for treatment.

