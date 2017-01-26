Local spotter supplies a hot feed on ...

Local spotter supplies a hot feed on extreme cold

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: SoVaNow.com

The weather forecast is only as good as the information that goes into it. From the comfort of his South Boston backyard, using equipment that hard-core weather geeks would appreciate, Chris Elliott sends out a stream of data on a minute-by-minute basis that shows up on popular online sites such as Weather Underground.

