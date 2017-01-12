Library prepares funding request for $22,750 extra
The local library system will be asking for $22,750 in additional funding from the county and towns in the upcoming year's budget. Library director Jay Stephens said the extra funds are needed to move one part-time employee, Sue Brooks, the library's Early Learning Specialist, to a full time position while also giving all staff members a two percent pay raise.
South Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08)
|Dec 26
|guest
|37
|Rory Owen (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Abadonbraxus
|9
|Heritage House Racism
|Oct '16
|interested
|1
|Have you seen him?? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|NeedhelpChristian...
|1
|Review: Wendy's (Feb '15)
|Jun '16
|Honest Lawenforce...
|3
|New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Emergency (May '16)
|May '16
|help
|1
