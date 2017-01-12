Library prepares funding request for ...

Library prepares funding request for $22,750 extra

The local library system will be asking for $22,750 in additional funding from the county and towns in the upcoming year's budget. Library director Jay Stephens said the extra funds are needed to move one part-time employee, Sue Brooks, the library's Early Learning Specialist, to a full time position while also giving all staff members a two percent pay raise.

