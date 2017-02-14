Bistro earns place on 'Super Bowl of Virginia Blue Plate Legends'

A South Boston restaurant has snagged the honor of being included in Cooperative Living magazine's "Super Bowl of Virginia's Blue Plate Legends." Margaret Moorefield of Bistro 1888 was named one of the most imaginative and talented chefs in the restaurant business by Daniel M. Walker, a contributing columnist for Cooperative Living magazine, which is published bi-monthly by electric cooperatives in the DelMarVa region.

