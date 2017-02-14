Bistro earns place on 'Super Bowl of Virginia Blue Plate Legends'
A South Boston restaurant has snagged the honor of being included in Cooperative Living magazine's "Super Bowl of Virginia's Blue Plate Legends." Margaret Moorefield of Bistro 1888 was named one of the most imaginative and talented chefs in the restaurant business by Daniel M. Walker, a contributing columnist for Cooperative Living magazine, which is published bi-monthly by electric cooperatives in the DelMarVa region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.
Add your comments below
South Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you seen him?? (Jul '16)
|Feb 12
|Jenn
|2
|Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|guest
|37
|Rory Owen (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Abadonbraxus
|9
|Heritage House Racism
|Oct '16
|interested
|1
|Review: Wendy's (Feb '15)
|Jun '16
|Honest Lawenforce...
|3
|New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Emergency (May '16)
|May '16
|help
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC