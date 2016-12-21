South Boston man charged with first d...

South Boston man charged with first degree murder

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: SoVaNow.com

A South Boston man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of a 34-year-old woman who was found dead of a gunshot wound Friday night at a home in the 6000 block of Philpott Highway. William Maurice Medley, 35, turned himself in that night at the Halifax Adult Detention Center in Halifax, where he is being held without bond on charges of first degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rory Owen (Jun '13) Dec 6 Abadonbraxus 9
Heritage House Racism Oct '16 interested 1
News Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08) Aug '16 Richmonder 36
Have you seen him?? Jul '16 NeedhelpChristian... 1
Review: Wendy's (Feb '15) Jun '16 Honest Lawenforce... 3
New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
Emergency (May '16) May '16 help 1
See all South Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Boston Forum Now

South Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

South Boston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,000

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC