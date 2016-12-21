South Boston man charged with first degree murder
A South Boston man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of a 34-year-old woman who was found dead of a gunshot wound Friday night at a home in the 6000 block of Philpott Highway. William Maurice Medley, 35, turned himself in that night at the Halifax Adult Detention Center in Halifax, where he is being held without bond on charges of first degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
