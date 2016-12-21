Saturday night's parade time in South Boston
Four high school marching bands - Dan River High School, Bluestone High School, J. F. Webb High School and the local Blue Comet band - will provide the music for the annual South Boston Christmas Parade set to begin Saturday evening Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. Sponsored by Destination Downtown South Boston and Elliott Electric, Inc., the parade has 20 floats registered along with numerous musical groups, fire trucks, antique cars and trucks, dogs, equestrian entries and, of course, the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa. With the theme of celebrating "A Dr. Seuss Christmas," onlookers can expect to see some very uniquely decorated floats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.
Add your comments below
South Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rory Owen (Jun '13)
|Dec 6
|Abadonbraxus
|9
|Heritage House Racism
|Oct '16
|interested
|1
|Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Richmonder
|36
|Have you seen him??
|Jul '16
|NeedhelpChristian...
|1
|Review: Wendy's (Feb '15)
|Jun '16
|Honest Lawenforce...
|3
|New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Emergency (May '16)
|May '16
|help
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC