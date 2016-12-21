Saturday night's parade time in South Boston

Four high school marching bands - Dan River High School, Bluestone High School, J. F. Webb High School and the local Blue Comet band - will provide the music for the annual South Boston Christmas Parade set to begin Saturday evening Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. Sponsored by Destination Downtown South Boston and Elliott Electric, Inc., the parade has 20 floats registered along with numerous musical groups, fire trucks, antique cars and trucks, dogs, equestrian entries and, of course, the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa. With the theme of celebrating "A Dr. Seuss Christmas," onlookers can expect to see some very uniquely decorated floats.

