Sand and salt: Public Works shows off...

Sand and salt: Public Works shows off its stuff to council

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: SoVaNow.com

Winter is still weeks away, but the South Boston Public Works department is ready for snow and ice with storehouses filled with enough salt and sand to overcome whatever Mother Nature dishes out this cold season. "We hope that this will be enough to get us through the winter unless we have an unusually hard winter," said Danny McCormick, street superintendent of the Public Works Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rory Owen (Jun '13) Dec 6 Abadonbraxus 9
Heritage House Racism Oct '16 interested 1
News Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08) Aug '16 Richmonder 36
Have you seen him?? Jul '16 NeedhelpChristian... 1
Review: Wendy's (Feb '15) Jun '16 Honest Lawenforce... 3
New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
Emergency (May '16) May '16 help 1
See all South Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Boston Forum Now

South Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

South Boston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,982

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC