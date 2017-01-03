PATHS received $775,000 grant, expand...

PATHS received $775,000 grant, expanding to South Boston

Tuesday Dec 20

A new health center is coming to South Boston thanks to a $775,000 grant. Piedmont Access to Health Services, Inc. for the federal grant to open a Federally Qualified Community Health Center.

