Nighttime vigil for slain woman draws large crowd

Saturday Dec 17

Nearly 100 people gathered in freezing temperatures Thursday evening for a candlelight vigil dedicated to Tearron Clayborn, who died Dec. 9 in a shooting that police say was related to domestic violence. Though wind gusts did not allow for a candlelit memorial, family, friends and members of the community came together to honor the life of Tearron through song, speech and prayer.

