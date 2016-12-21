Lawsuit settled over death after officers used stun guns
A Virginia police department has settled a lawsuit filed by the sister of a man who died in police custody after officers shocked him repeatedly with stun guns. The $25 million lawsuit was filed by the sister of Linwood Lambert Jr., who died in May 2013 after three South Boston, Virginia, police officers used stun guns on him multiple times.
