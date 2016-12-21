Lawsuit settled over death after offi...

Lawsuit settled over death after officers used stun guns

Read more: WWSB

A Virginia police department has settled a lawsuit filed by the sister of a man who died in police custody after officers shocked him repeatedly with stun guns. The $25 million lawsuit was filed by the sister of Linwood Lambert Jr., who died in May 2013 after three South Boston, Virginia, police officers used stun guns on him multiple times.

South Boston, VA

