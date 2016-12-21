Lawsuit settled in death of Richmond ...

Lawsuit settled in death of Richmond construction worker

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: SoVaNow.com

A $25 million federal lawsuit against the South Boston Police Department and the town arising from the May 2013 death of a Richmond construction worker in local police custody has been settled. Terms of the settlement have not been divulged in the lawsuit, Smalls v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Boston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rory Owen (Jun '13) Dec 6 Abadonbraxus 9
Heritage House Racism Oct '16 interested 1
News Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08) Aug '16 Richmonder 36
Have you seen him?? Jul '16 NeedhelpChristian... 1
Review: Wendy's (Feb '15) Jun '16 Honest Lawenforce... 3
New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anonymous 1
Emergency (May '16) May '16 help 1
See all South Boston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Boston Forum Now

South Boston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Boston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

South Boston, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,979

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC