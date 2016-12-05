Family settles lawsuit with police over stun gun death

A $25 million lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died after he was stunned multiple times by police has been settled. The AP initially reported the settlement, which was later confirmed by CBS 6. Earlier this year, a federal review determined that three South Boston Police Officers did not use unreasonable force against Lambert, who died after he was Tasered 20 times in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.