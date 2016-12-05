Family settles lawsuit with police over stun gun death
A $25 million lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died after he was stunned multiple times by police has been settled. The AP initially reported the settlement, which was later confirmed by CBS 6. Earlier this year, a federal review determined that three South Boston Police Officers did not use unreasonable force against Lambert, who died after he was Tasered 20 times in 2013.
