Family settles lawsuit with police over stun gun death

A $25 million lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died after he was stunned multiple times by police has been settled. The AP initially reported the settlement, which was later confirmed by CBS 6. Earlier this year, a federal review determined that three South Boston Police Officers did not use unreasonable force against Lambert, who died after he was Tasered 20 times in 2013.

