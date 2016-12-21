EMS community stunned by murder charge against rescue squad medic
"Shock" is the word that may best describe the reaction of friends and co-workers in the Clarksville area to the news that William Maurice Medley, a full-time medic for the Mecklenburg County Lifesaving and Rescue Squad, has been charged with the murder of his estranged partner and mother of his four children. Medley, 35, turned himself in to authorities in Halifax County shortly after the Dec. 9 shooting death of Tearron Sidlaine Clayborn, 34, at a home on U.S. 58 west of South Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.
Add your comments below
South Boston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rory Owen (Jun '13)
|Dec 6
|Abadonbraxus
|9
|Heritage House Racism
|Oct '16
|interested
|1
|Police justified in deadly South Boston shooting (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Richmonder
|36
|Have you seen him??
|Jul '16
|NeedhelpChristian...
|1
|Review: Wendy's (Feb '15)
|Jun '16
|Honest Lawenforce...
|3
|New Classifieds with South Boston Sub-Area (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Emergency (May '16)
|May '16
|help
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Boston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC