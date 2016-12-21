EMS community stunned by murder charg...

EMS community stunned by murder charge against rescue squad medic

Wednesday Dec 21

"Shock" is the word that may best describe the reaction of friends and co-workers in the Clarksville area to the news that William Maurice Medley, a full-time medic for the Mecklenburg County Lifesaving and Rescue Squad, has been charged with the murder of his estranged partner and mother of his four children. Medley, 35, turned himself in to authorities in Halifax County shortly after the Dec. 9 shooting death of Tearron Sidlaine Clayborn, 34, at a home on U.S. 58 west of South Boston.

