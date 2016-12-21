Chase City approves cemetery paving work
Chase City Town Council's final meeting of the year Monday night featured only one action item: approval of a contract to repave the roads in the town cemetery. Council agreed to take $75,000 from the Allen Gregory Cemetery Endowment to pay for Lanco Paving of South Boston to pave the roadways within Woodland Cemetery.
