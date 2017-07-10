Twelfth Night' Embarks With N.D. Shakespeare Fest's Touring Company

NOTRE DAME Director Cameron Knight returns to the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival to direct "Twelfth Night," this season's Touring Company production. The Krasl Art Center, St. Joseph, Mich.; the Goshen Theater; and Encore Performing Arts, Plymouth, are the other venues further out from Potawatomi Park, South Bend, and Battell Park, Mishawaka, which are closer to the University of Notre Dame.

