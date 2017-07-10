Twelfth Night' Embarks With N.D. Shak...

Twelfth Night' Embarks With N.D. Shakespeare Fest's Touring Company

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Times-Union

NOTRE DAME Director Cameron Knight returns to the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival to direct "Twelfth Night," this season's Touring Company production. The Krasl Art Center, St. Joseph, Mich.; the Goshen Theater; and Encore Performing Arts, Plymouth, are the other venues further out from Potawatomi Park, South Bend, and Battell Park, Mishawaka, which are closer to the University of Notre Dame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voice of the People: System keeps bad judges on... (Sep '08) Jul 6 IdiotsRule 9
Looking Jun 15 InfamousIndeed 1
Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16) Jun 15 InfamousIndeed 13
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Jun '17 Sick boy 36
News She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Notre Dame students walk out during Pence speech May '17 joe 9
News South Bend, Ind., considers LGBT employment pro... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 5
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,815 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC