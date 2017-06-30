Frank's big adventure

It takes some musing and gauzy imagination to come to a realization that where we live was once one of America's last frontiers, yeah explorers and fur traders traveled our area centuries ago but it was not until the early 20th century that certain parts of our area were kinda tamed by settlers and it's still arguable that elements of it still remain. With the advent of the Nelson Act of 1889 the Chippewa ceded an area southward from the Rainy River towards the Red Lake Reservation but 15 years went by before the Rivers South bank was opened to homesteading because of the time the federal bureaucracy took to complete examination and classification of the ceded lands.

