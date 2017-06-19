Walorski Statement on AM General, SF Motors Announcement
U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski Thursday released the following statement after AM General announced the sale of its commercial assembly plant to electric vehicle manufacturer SF Motors, which will preserve approximately 430 auto worker jobs at the Mishawaka facility: "Today's announcement is positive news for our community and proof that the Hoosier workforce is second to none. This investment in South Bend and Mishawaka will keep hundreds of auto worker jobs here and further solidify northern Indiana's position at the forefront of American manufacturing and innovation.
