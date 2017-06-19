VIRAL: Tiger, pregnant woman have close encounter at zoo
A video of a tiger pawing and rubbing against the glass in front of a pregnant woman is spreading across the internet. Brittany Osborne took the video of a tiger at Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend, IN, as it took interest in her pregnant cousin, Natasha Handshoe, and posted it to Facebook.
