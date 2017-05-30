Vinnie Carnegie Held in Marshall County Jail on 7 Charges and $100,000 Bond
Vinnie Carnegie was arrested by county police Friday morning, lodged in the Marshall County Jail on 7 charges and held on a $100,000 cash bond. According to court documents county police officers were dispatched to the 11,000 block of Michigan Road just before 6 in the morning for two suspicious subjects.
