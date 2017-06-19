Teacher surprises family at baseball ...

Teacher surprises family at baseball game for Father's Day

One family got an emotional Father's Day surprise at Four Winds Field, a baseball stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Matt Melendez, Michigan City native and English teacher at a university in China, came home two months earlier to surprise his parents on Sunday.

