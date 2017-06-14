Southern Baptists condemn the alt-rig...

Southern Baptists condemn the alt-right after first refusing to take up Arlington pastor's proposal

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Southern Baptists on Wednesday formally condemned the political movement known as the "alt-right," in a national meeting that was thrown into turmoil after leaders initially refused to take up the issue. The denomination's annual convention in Phoenix voted to "decry every form of racism, including alt-right white supremacy as antithetical to the Gospel of Jesus Christ" and "denounce and repudiate white supremacy and every form of racial and ethnic hatred as a scheme of the devil."

