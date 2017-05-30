SEC tweaks graduate transfer rules, opening door for Zaire
The Southeastern Conference has tweaked its graduate transfer policy, a change that could mean Florida lands former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire . The powerhouse league voted Friday to reduce penalties for programs whose graduate transfers fail to meet academic requirements.
