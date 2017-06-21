Sculpture of King, Hesburgh Unveiled in Downtown South Bend
A crowd joined hands and sang "We Shall Overcome" after the unveiling of a sculpture depicting civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and University of Notre Dame President Theodore Hesburgh in downtown South Bend. Spectators hold hands and sing, "We Shall Overcome," after the unveiling of a sculpture depicting the Rev.
