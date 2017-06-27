Read an Excerpt from "Father Ted Hesb...

Read an Excerpt from "Father Ted Hesburgh: He Coached Me" by Notre Dame's Digger Phelps

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: One Foot Down

Legendary Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball coach Digger Phelps will be signing copies of his newest book, "Father Ted Hesburgh: He Coached Me," at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Barnes & Noble, 6501 N. Grape Road, Mishawaka . This except from the book, which was co-written by Tim Bourret '77, is printed with the permission of Triumph Books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at One Foot Down.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking Jun 15 InfamousIndeed 1
Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16) Jun 15 InfamousIndeed 13
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Jun 2 Sick boy 36
News She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Notre Dame students walk out during Pence speech May '17 joe 9
News South Bend, Ind., considers LGBT employment pro... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 5
Review: Eyecare Express (May '10) Apr '17 Ali farkas 14
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,312 • Total comments across all topics: 282,093,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC