Phyllis Jean Geyer

Phyllis Jean Geyer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Rochester Sentinel

Phyllis Jean Geyer, 86, passed away at 7:38 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2017, at the Hospice House of South Bend. Mrs. Geyer was born on March 2, 1931, in Walkerton to the late George and Dorothy Holland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking Thu InfamousIndeed 1
Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16) Thu InfamousIndeed 13
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Jun 2 Sick boy 36
News She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I... May 24 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Notre Dame students walk out during Pence speech May 21 joe 9
News South Bend, Ind., considers LGBT employment pro... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 5
Review: Eyecare Express (May '10) Apr '17 Ali farkas 14
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC