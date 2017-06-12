Phyllis Jean Geyer
Phyllis Jean Geyer, 86, passed away at 7:38 a.m. on Monday, June 12, 2017, at the Hospice House of South Bend. Mrs. Geyer was born on March 2, 1931, in Walkerton to the late George and Dorothy Holland.
