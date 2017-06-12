Narcan Use On the Rise for IN First R...

Narcan Use On the Rise for IN First Responders

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: FireHouse.com

First responders in South Bend, IN, have begun carrying more of the overdose antidote Narcan amid a nationwide opioid epidemic. June 12--As the prevalence of opioid abuse has increased exponentially over the past decade, local first responders -- mostly police, firefighters and paramedics -- have begun carrying Narcan, the chief antidote for heroin or prescription opioid overdoses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is heroin a south bend problem? (May '11) Jun 2 Sick boy 36
Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16) Jun 2 Sick boy 12
News She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I... May 24 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Notre Dame students walk out during Pence speech May 21 joe 9
News South Bend, Ind., considers LGBT employment pro... (Jul '10) Apr '17 Defeat Elizabeth ... 5
Review: Eyecare Express (May '10) Apr '17 Ali farkas 14
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Apr '17 tomin cali 7
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,201 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC