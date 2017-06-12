Narcan Use On the Rise for IN First Responders

First responders in South Bend, IN, have begun carrying more of the overdose antidote Narcan amid a nationwide opioid epidemic. June 12--As the prevalence of opioid abuse has increased exponentially over the past decade, local first responders -- mostly police, firefighters and paramedics -- have begun carrying Narcan, the chief antidote for heroin or prescription opioid overdoses.

