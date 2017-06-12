Jury finds Raquan McKinstry Guilty of Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
Raquan Charles McKinstry, presently 19 years old, of South Bend, Indiana, was found guilty on June 13, 2017 in Marshall Superior Court No. 1 of Robbery as a Level 3 felony.
