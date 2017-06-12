Jury convicts man of murder in death ...

Jury convicts man of murder in death of gay South Bend vet

A jury has convicted a northern Indiana man of murder in the beating death of a gay Afghanistan war veteran. The St. Joseph County jury deliberated about two hours Thursday before finding 23-year-old Jabreeh Davis-Martin guilty in the January 2016 slaying of 27-year-old Jodie Henderson, a member of the Army National Guard.

