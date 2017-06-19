Former Notre Dame Wide Receiver Justin Brent Transferring To Nevada
Justin Brent is taking his talent to the Nevada Wolf Pack . The former Notre Dame wide receiver announced that he will play his final two years of eligibility in the Silver State.
