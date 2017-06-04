Developers eyeing historic South Bend office building
Northern Indiana officials say they're courting potential developers for a historic five-story office building in downtown South Bend that's been battered by the elements and vandalism. The neoclassical Lafayette Building was built in 1901 and features an atrium surrounded on three sides by balconies.
