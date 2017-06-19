Cynthia Clark-Silberman, Appellant-Respondent, v. Richard M....

ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANT, Robert J. Palmer, May Oberfell Lorber, Mishawaka, Indiana ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLEE, M. Patricia Hackett, Peter A. Timler, Hackett & Associates, P.C, South Bend, Indiana, Shawn P. Ryan, South Bend, Indiana [1] After Harold A. Silberman died in 2013, litigation ensued between his wife, Cynthia Clark-Silberman , and his two adult children from a former marriage, Richard A. Silberman and Susan A. Wang , concerning Harold's estate and his revocable trust agreement. As is relevant here, Richard and Susan filed a Petition to Set Aside Trust Amendments and Petition for Damages.

