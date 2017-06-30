Cars We Remember: Henry Mann Avanti Studebaker Avanti never built in Canada; update on
Henry Mann's 429 Cadillac-powered Joe Granatelli 1964 Avanti is nearing completion. Mann expects to have the car finished very soon, and the chassis with engine and transmission is already installed while the body awaits updates and paint.
