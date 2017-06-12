3 Injured in SR 17 Crash Tuesday

Marshall County Police investigated a two vehicle crash on State Road 17 Tuesday afternoon June 6th about 4:20 that sent one person to Memorial Hospital in South Bend by helicopter. According to the news release, William Norris of Culver was traveling southbound on Quince Road in a 2008 Buick and failed to yield the right of way to 36 year old Leeann Perry of Plymouth.

