3 Injured in SR 17 Crash Tuesday
Marshall County Police investigated a two vehicle crash on State Road 17 Tuesday afternoon June 6th about 4:20 that sent one person to Memorial Hospital in South Bend by helicopter. According to the news release, William Norris of Culver was traveling southbound on Quince Road in a 2008 Buick and failed to yield the right of way to 36 year old Leeann Perry of Plymouth.
