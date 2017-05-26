The 5 best 3-point shooters in the NBA draft
Jan 21, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward V.J. Beachem reacts after a basket in the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the Purcell Pavilion. Notre Dame won 84-66.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All U Can Heat.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I...
|Wed
|Dee Dee Dee
|5
|South Bend, Ind., considers LGBT employment pro... (Jul '10)
|May 23
|Skeeter
|6
|Notre Dame students walk out during Pence speech
|May 21
|joe
|9
|Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16)
|May 8
|wantingpure
|10
|Review: Eyecare Express (May '10)
|Apr '17
|Ali farkas
|14
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|7
|Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About...
|Apr '17
|Your Fired ND Sno...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC