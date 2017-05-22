Notre Dame students walk out during Pence speech
There are 9 comments on the TheIndyChannel story from Sunday, titled Notre Dame students walk out during Pence speech. In it, TheIndyChannel reports that:
|
#1 Sunday
Who cares what a bunch of queers and dykes think.
|
#2 Sunday
Since you brought it up, one can only deduce that it is you.
|
#3 Sunday
The Affirmative Action programs putting many of these people in Notre Dame is reaping it's logical end. Many of these jerks still believe Blacks were disproportionately sent to fight in Vietnam and Hollywood continues to spread this stupidity. It is very disturbing, that Blacks targeted for disproportionate Democrat inspired eugenics in placement of Planned Parenthood abortion mills would turn their backs on people like Pence, who actually want to protect their race. It shows the power of Democrat disinformation tactics and control of local governments.
|
United States
|
#4 Sunday
Trump Koolaide must be some tasty stuff.
|
#5 Sunday
Only Democrats do the Jim Jones type thing. It's to what you relate. That, and perversion.
|
#6 Sunday
So what . poor crybaby liberal dorks.
|
#7 Sunday
So it looks like Notre Dame sucks in more than football. Why do idiotic Universities keep inviting prestigious speakers only to boycott them when they show up. Notre Dame has proven they are a bush league University with this disrespectful act. I argue for hiring American and doing away with all these work visas and outsourcing but who in their right mind would hire one of these idiots. Viva Trump and Pence
|
#8 Sunday
I totally agree.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#9 Sunday
Guess one has to think twice before ever hiring anyone that attended Norte Dame.
|
|
