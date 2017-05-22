Notre Dame students walk out during P...

Notre Dame students walk out during Pence speech

There are 9 comments on the TheIndyChannel story from Sunday, titled Notre Dame students walk out during Pence speech.

Larry

Ocean City, MD

#1 Sunday
Who cares what a bunch of queers and dykes think.

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse
Just Noticed

Beverly, MA

#2 Sunday
Larry wrote:
Who cares what a bunch of queers and dykes think.
Since you brought it up, one can only deduce that it is you.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#3 Sunday
The Affirmative Action programs putting many of these people in Notre Dame is reaping it's logical end. Many of these jerks still believe Blacks were disproportionately sent to fight in Vietnam and Hollywood continues to spread this stupidity. It is very disturbing, that Blacks targeted for disproportionate Democrat inspired eugenics in placement of Planned Parenthood abortion mills would turn their backs on people like Pence, who actually want to protect their race. It shows the power of Democrat disinformation tactics and control of local governments.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse
Snark Attack

United States

#4 Sunday
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
The Affirmative Action programs putting many of these people in Notre Dame is reaping it's logical end. Many of these jerks still believe Blacks were disproportionately sent to fight in Vietnam and Hollywood continues to spread this stupidity. It is very disturbing, that Blacks targeted for disproportionate Democrat inspired eugenics in placement of Planned Parenthood abortion mills would turn their backs on people like Pence, who actually want to protect their race. It shows the power of Democrat disinformation tactics and control of local governments.
Trump Koolaide must be some tasty stuff.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#5 Sunday
Snark Attack wrote:
Trump Koolaide must be some tasty stuff.
Only Democrats do the Jim Jones type thing. It's to what you relate. That, and perversion.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse
mustang88

Secaucus, NJ

#6 Sunday
So what . poor crybaby liberal dorks.

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse
spud

New Cumberland, PA

#7 Sunday
So it looks like Notre Dame sucks in more than football. Why do idiotic Universities keep inviting prestigious speakers only to boycott them when they show up. Notre Dame has proven they are a bush league University with this disrespectful act. I argue for hiring American and doing away with all these work visas and outsourcing but who in their right mind would hire one of these idiots. Viva Trump and Pence

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse
I work for a living

Middlesboro, KY

#8 Sunday
Larry wrote:
Who cares what a bunch of queers and dykes think.
I totally agree.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse
joe

Saint Paul, MN

#9 Sunday
Guess one has to think twice before ever hiring anyone that attended Norte Dame.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse

South Bend, IN

