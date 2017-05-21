Notre Dame Students Plot Walkout To P...

Notre Dame Students Plot Walkout To Protest Vice President Pence's Commencement Speech

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Townhall

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the commencement address at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. And yes, there could be drama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Notre Dame students walk out during Pence speech 20 hr joe 9
Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16) May 8 wantingpure 10
News South Bend, Ind., considers LGBT employment pro... (Jul '10) Apr 29 Defeat Elizabeth ... 5
Review: Eyecare Express (May '10) Apr 23 Ali farkas 14
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Apr 21 tomin cali 7
Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About... Apr '17 Your Fired ND Sno... 1
Hells Angels Mar '17 question 1
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,304 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC