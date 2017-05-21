Notre Dame Students Plot Walkout To Protest Vice President Pence's Commencement Speech
Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the commencement address at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. And yes, there could be drama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notre Dame students walk out during Pence speech
|20 hr
|joe
|9
|Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16)
|May 8
|wantingpure
|10
|South Bend, Ind., considers LGBT employment pro... (Jul '10)
|Apr 29
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|5
|Review: Eyecare Express (May '10)
|Apr 23
|Ali farkas
|14
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
|Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About...
|Apr '17
|Your Fired ND Sno...
|1
|Hells Angels
|Mar '17
|question
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC