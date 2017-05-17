Notre Dame students plan to protest against Mike Pence at...
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Some graduating seniors at the University of Notre Dame say they planning to protest the presence of Vice President Pence at their commencement by standing up and quietly walking out of the ceremony. School officials say they won't try to stop them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16)
|May 8
|wantingpure
|10
|South Bend, Ind., considers LGBT employment pro... (Jul '10)
|Apr 29
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|5
|Review: Eyecare Express (May '10)
|Apr 23
|Ali farkas
|14
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
|Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About...
|Apr '17
|Your Fired ND Sno...
|1
|Hells Angels
|Mar '17
|question
|1
|She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I...
|Mar '17
|coco
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC