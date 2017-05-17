Notre Dame students plan to protest a...

Notre Dame students plan to protest against Mike Pence at...

Wednesday May 17

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Some graduating seniors at the University of Notre Dame say they planning to protest the presence of Vice President Pence at their commencement by standing up and quietly walking out of the ceremony. School officials say they won't try to stop them.

South Bend, IN

