Lawsuit filed against Niles hotel following deadly carbon monoxide leak

SOUTH BEND, Ind.- A lawsuit has been filed against the owner of Quality Inn & Suites in Niles following a carbon monoxide leak back on April 1 that left a teenager dead and several others injured. Attorney Ven Johnson held a press conference Friday to announce the filing on behalf of the family of 13-year-old Bryan Douglas-Watts, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning and five other victims who were injured.

