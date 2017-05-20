Lawsuit filed against Niles hotel following deadly carbon monoxide leak
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- A lawsuit has been filed against the owner of Quality Inn & Suites in Niles following a carbon monoxide leak back on April 1 that left a teenager dead and several others injured. Attorney Ven Johnson held a press conference Friday to announce the filing on behalf of the family of 13-year-old Bryan Douglas-Watts, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning and five other victims who were injured.
