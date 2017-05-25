Jury grants South Bend family $774k award in malpractice suit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A jury in the St. Joseph Superior Court ordered Dean and Tracy Dixon to be paid $744,000 after an orthopedic surgeon performed an unnecessary shoulder surgery on their teenage son.
