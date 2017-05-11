Judge: Expelled Notre Dame student can take final exams
The Cedar Rapids Kernels scored one run in the top of the 10th inning to break a 5-5 tie and then held off the Dayton Dragons in the bottom The Wright State baseball team saw a lead slip away in the top of the ninth, only to put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the innin SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A federal judge says a University of Notre Dame student accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend must be allowed to take final exams despite being expelled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16)
|May 8
|wantingpure
|10
|South Bend, Ind., considers LGBT employment pro... (Jul '10)
|Apr 29
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|5
|Review: Eyecare Express (May '10)
|Apr 23
|Ali farkas
|14
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
|Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About...
|Apr '17
|Your Fired ND Sno...
|1
|Hells Angels
|Mar '17
|question
|1
|She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I...
|Mar '17
|coco
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC