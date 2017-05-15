Holy Cross College aims to fix finances with Notre Dame deal
Northern Indiana's Holy Cross College is selling 75 acres of land to the University of Notre Dame in a move aimed at helping stabilize the school's finances. The college in South Bend has been ordered by the Higher Learning Commission accrediting agency to stem borrowing and balance its budget.
