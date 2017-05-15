Holy Cross College aims to fix financ...

Holy Cross College aims to fix finances with Notre Dame deal

Northern Indiana's Holy Cross College is selling 75 acres of land to the University of Notre Dame in a move aimed at helping stabilize the school's finances. The college in South Bend has been ordered by the Higher Learning Commission accrediting agency to stem borrowing and balance its budget.

