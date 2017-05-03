Grace Graduation Ceremony Set For May 13

Grace Graduation Ceremony Set For May 13

WINONA LAKE Grace College and Seminary's annual commencement ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. May 13 in the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, 610 Wooster Road, Winona Lake. "We're very proud of our students for reaching this important academic juncture," said Dr. Bill Katip, president of Grace College and Seminary.

