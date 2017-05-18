'Every day is Mother's Day' for woman who went through foster system
When Elorse McClain moved to South Bend, Indiana from San Diego, California in 2003, she found a sprawling home tucked away in the country. After nine years, it felt empty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16)
|May 8
|wantingpure
|10
|South Bend, Ind., considers LGBT employment pro... (Jul '10)
|Apr 29
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|5
|Review: Eyecare Express (May '10)
|Apr 23
|Ali farkas
|14
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
|Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About...
|Apr '17
|Your Fired ND Sno...
|1
|Hells Angels
|Mar '17
|question
|1
|She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I...
|Mar '17
|coco
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC