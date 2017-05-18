'Every day is Mother's Day' for woman...

'Every day is Mother's Day' for woman who went through foster system

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: KWQC-TV Davenport

When Elorse McClain moved to South Bend, Indiana from San Diego, California in 2003, she found a sprawling home tucked away in the country. After nine years, it felt empty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16) May 8 wantingpure 10
News South Bend, Ind., considers LGBT employment pro... (Jul '10) Apr 29 Defeat Elizabeth ... 5
Review: Eyecare Express (May '10) Apr 23 Ali farkas 14
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Apr 21 tomin cali 7
Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About... Apr '17 Your Fired ND Sno... 1
Hells Angels Mar '17 question 1
News She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I... Mar '17 coco 3
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC