Email paints dismal picture of Holy Cross College finances
An email mistakenly sent to the entire student body of northern Indiana's Holy Cross College paints a dismal picture of the school's finances and its future. The email sent Friday was written by the school's vice president for student affairs, Kelly Jordan.
