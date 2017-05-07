Email paints dismal picture of Holy C...

Email paints dismal picture of Holy Cross College finances

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Tribune

An email mistakenly sent to the entire student body of northern Indiana's Holy Cross College paints a dismal picture of the school's finances and its future. The email sent Friday was written by the school's vice president for student affairs, Kelly Jordan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Bend, Ind., considers LGBT employment pro... (Jul '10) Apr 29 Defeat Elizabeth ... 5
Review: Eyecare Express (May '10) Apr 23 Ali farkas 14
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Apr 21 tomin cali 7
Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About... Apr 15 Your Fired ND Sno... 1
Hells Angels Mar '17 question 1
News She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I... Mar '17 coco 3
Local Band From the 70's (Nov '12) Mar '17 Ian 6
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for St Joseph County was issued at May 07 at 3:36PM EDT

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,843,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC