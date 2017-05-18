Devetta Myers n/k/a Devetta Farrow,...

Devetta Myers n/k/a Devetta Farrow,...

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: FindLaw

Devetta Myers n/k/a Devetta Farrow, Appellant-Defendant/Counter-Plaintiff, v. Chad Smith d/b/a Simple Home Improvements, Appellee-Plaintiff/Counter-Defendant, Michael Smith d/b/a Home Connection, Appellee/Third-Party Defendant ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANT Jonathan A. Watson, Anderson, Agostino & Keller, P.C., South Bend, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE Kristin R. Fox, Fox Law Firm, Mishawaka, Indiana [1] In 2010, Chad Smith d/b/a Simple Home Improvements filed an action against Devetta Myers n/k/a Devetta Farrow on multiple legal theories including foreclosure of a mechanic's lien and breach of contract based upon work, labor, and material Smith provided to Farrow for the rebuilding of a porch on a home she owned in St. Joseph County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16) May 8 wantingpure 10
News South Bend, Ind., considers LGBT employment pro... (Jul '10) Apr 29 Defeat Elizabeth ... 5
Review: Eyecare Express (May '10) Apr 23 Ali farkas 14
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Apr 21 tomin cali 7
Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About... Apr '17 Your Fired ND Sno... 1
Hells Angels Mar '17 question 1
News She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I... Mar '17 coco 3
See all South Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Bend Forum Now

South Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

South Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

South Bend, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,072 • Total comments across all topics: 281,170,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC