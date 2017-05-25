CarlsonCast May22--7am hour
Notre Dame students walk out of the commencement ceremony in opposition to the featured speaker, Vice President Mike Pence, and it proved some key points Pence made in his address when it comes to free speech on campus and out political climate in America. Pence spoke at Notre Dame Stadium on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in South Bend, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVI-AM Seattle.
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I...
|Wed
|Dee Dee Dee
|5
|South Bend, Ind., considers LGBT employment pro... (Jul '10)
|May 23
|Skeeter
|6
|Notre Dame students walk out during Pence speech
|May 21
|joe
|9
|Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16)
|May 8
|wantingpure
|10
|Review: Eyecare Express (May '10)
|Apr '17
|Ali farkas
|14
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|7
|Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About...
|Apr '17
|Your Fired ND Sno...
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC