US colleges confront a new era of sometimes-violent protest
In this March 28, 2017 file photo, a police officer pushes back Notre Dame senior Doug Randolph, a former Notre Dame football player, as students protest an event featuring author Charles Murray on the school's campus in South Bend, Ind. After a series of protests around the country, some institutions are rethinking their security and tactics in an age of growing political polarization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need boy in South bend? I got you.. (Sep '16)
|May 8
|wantingpure
|10
|South Bend, Ind., considers LGBT employment pro... (Jul '10)
|Apr 29
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|5
|Review: Eyecare Express (May '10)
|Apr 23
|Ali farkas
|14
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
|Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About...
|Apr 15
|Your Fired ND Sno...
|1
|Hells Angels
|Mar '17
|question
|1
|She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I...
|Mar '17
|coco
|3
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC