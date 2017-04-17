Umphrey's McGee, Big Something play Jannus Live
Umphrey's McGee will play Wednesday, April 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 the day of the show.
