Southwest B737 near Chicago on Apr 19...

Southwest B737 near Chicago on Apr 19th 2017, smoke signals

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700, registration N7878A performing flight WN-4639 from Columbus,OH to Chicago Midway,IL , was descending towards Chicago over Indiana when an electronic device in the cabin started to send smoke signals. Cabin crew quickly doused and contained the device, while the flight crew declared emergency subsequently advising emergency services that the electronic device had been contained and continued for a safe landing on Midway Airport's runway 04R.

