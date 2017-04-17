"Safe Spaces," Notre Dame Edition: Who's Afraid of Mike Pence?
At the beginning of their first terms in office, US presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama were invited to speak at the University of Notre Dame's commencement ceremonies in South Bend, Indiana. This year, university president Father John Jenkins tried to avoid an obvious and seemingly inevitable controversy by snubbing new US president Donald Trump, going instead with a "safe" speaker: Vice president Mike Pence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
South Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Senior Snowflakes Notre Dame Complain About...
|Apr 15
|Your Fired ND Sno...
|1
|Hells Angels
|Mar 31
|question
|1
|She thought Trump would deport 'bad hombres.' I...
|Mar 29
|coco
|3
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Mar 27
|Repeal abortion
|5
|Local Band From the 70's (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Ian
|6
|Muffet mcgraw
|Mar '17
|Jimmy
|2
|Honeywell Union vote (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Union proud
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC